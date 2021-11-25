Millonarios vs América de Cali, Saturday, October 9, 2021 / (Twitter: @Dimayor)

This weekend will take place the first date of the quadrangular phase of the BetPlay League. Specifically, on Sunday América de Cali must receive Millonarios, the duel will be at 6:00 pm. The Caleño team does not have a stadium for this match.

The 5-1 victory of America from Cali Deportivo Pereira was allowed to enter the final phase of the BetPlay League. Luckily for him, he got the three results he needed and confirmed his home run assist.

However, the concern for the American team now goes through the stadium where they will play the final phase, because a couple of days ago it was known that they will not be able to use the stadium Pascual Guerrero, because it will be used in the first Junior Pan American Games, which will begin this Thursday, November 25 and will run until December 5.

Thus the things, America will be in the obligation to look for a sport scene. The first option was the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in the city of Pereira. This scenario closed the doors to the ‘scarlet’ team due to the bad behavior of the fans in the most recent date of the Colombian championship.

There are already two cities that deny entry to the scarlet painting. The first was Armenia, followed de Pereira, who have argued their decision on the possibility of clashes between these fans and public order is altered by their behavior.

Against this, On the part of the Cúcuta Mayor’s Office, it was reported that it would give the Juan Carlos Osorio team the possibility for this meeting to take place in the border city.

After this announcement, the fans of Cúcuta spoke out and clarified that if the local administration allowed this meeting to take place, there would be a high percentage of violent acts among the followers of the respective teams.

Through social networks, La Banda del Indio, a bar of Cúcuta Deportivo, shared a statement about the refusal to allow this meeting to take place in the capital of Norte de Santander. “We are not responsible for the acts of violence” warned the brave bar of the disappeared team ‘Motilón’, it can be read in the letter.

America matches:

DATE 1 – November 28: America vs. Millionaires

DATE 2 – December 1: Tolima vs. America

DATE December 3 – 5: America VS. Petroleum Alliance

DATE December 4 – 8: Alianza Petrolera vs. America

DATE December 5 – 12: America vs. Tolima

DATE December 6 – 15: Millionaires vs. America

KEEP READING:

The teams that have achieved the most qualifications to the finals since the short tournaments in Colombia

With a massive march, Deportivo Cali fans celebrated 109 years of the ‘most traditional’ club in Colombia