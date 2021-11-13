One option is that you must take into account this model that has advanced technologies to offer excellent sound, such as the use of Extra bass . In addition, a good companion when practicing sports since they include water resistance. Its ergonomics are very good.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

It is one of the latest wireless headphones that the Korean company has launched on the market, and this is already synonymous with good quality and advanced options among which there is no shortage active noise cancellation. In addition, a fairly careful design without missing a couple of dynamic channels in each of the sound elements. They respond perfectly in the autonomy section.

You only have to pay 143.39 euros to have this device at home, which is not bad at all considering that you would usually have to pay € 239.90. Finished in white, your options are multiple.

Bose Headphones 700

If what you are looking for is a headband model to obtain the best possible sound quality as well as excellent comfort when you use the headphones for a long time, this is a model that perfectly meets both cases. It even has such striking possibilities as being compatible with the voice assistant Alexa.

At the moment you can have these helmets at home paying 299 euros, a most sensible amount considering the excellent quality of the product we are talking about.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i

This is a simple accessory that does not lack all the things that are usually looked for in a product of this type, such as active noise cancellation or the inclusion of an excellent quality microphone. Besides, its good autonomy is perfectly combined with wireless charging so that everything is very simple.

This product has an excellent price right now on Amazon since, instead of paying 79 euros, you only have to pay 59 without adding anything for shipping costs. 25% less than usual.

JBL Tune 125

Without a doubt, the most striking thing about these headphones is that they offer autonomy that is available to very few models on the market today: nothing more and nothing less reaches the 32 hours of use without having to resort to a plug. In addition, its operation offers excellent quality since, among other virtues, it is to offer compatibility with True Wireless.

To buy this device you only have to pay 55.28 euros, which is 45% less than what you would have to spend on Amazon to acquire them. A bargain!

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.