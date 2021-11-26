If you are looking for some headband headphones that in addition to listening to your favorite music allow you to answer calls for an economic price, these headphones with Bluethood from the Energy Sistem brand give very good results. You can control your playlists and answer your calls through the multifunction buttons. In addition, you have a 180 degree folding system so that they do not take up too much space in your backpack or bag. It has a price of 19.90 euros.

If you are looking for the best complement to make reels on Instagram or do a Tik Tok challenge, your videos will be better illuminated if you use this 10 ”LED light ring with flexible support for your smartphone.

If you spend many hours in front of the computer, whether for work, study or leisure, having a comfortable mouse is essential. If you hate cables this wireless mouse and ergonomic It will prevent your wrist from hurting again and you can navigate at full speed thanks to the direct access buttons it has. It has a price of 15.99 euros.

Belkin wireless charging dock

For less than 20 euros we can also find this Black Friday wireless charging bases for our smartphone. This Belkin dock features fast charging and is compatible with most brands. It has a price of 15.99 euros.

HDMI 2.0 cable AmazonBasics

On Black Friday also at the time of getting a high speed HDMI cable that offers us high quality image and sound. This AmazonBasics model has very good reviews and has the HDMI 2.0 standard which means that it is capable of offering 4K video resolution, in addition to with Ethernet. Its price is 5.37 euros.

Mifa mini portable Bluetooth 4.2 speaker

A portable mini speaker that almost fits in the palm of our hand to carry music everywhere. An ideal gift if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a speaker this Christmas. It has a battery that allows up to 15 hours of playback and it has 5W drivers that give a high definition stereo sound. It has a price of 15.99 euros.

OMOTON Wireless Keyboard

A practical and functional keyboard compatible with devices of various operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, Mac OS, Android and Windows. Its design is thin and light so that we can take it with us everywhere and it does not take up a lot of space. It has a price of 16, 79 euros.

IWALK Power Bank

If what you are looking for is a power bank to charge your mobile anywhere and that has a compact size, this iWALK model has a 63% off for Black Friday. Its usual price is 35.99 euros but now you can get it for 13.49 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.