One of the best Android tablets of the moment is greatly reduced in price in Spain, a perfect opportunity if you want a powerful model that is also economical.

Just two months ago the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, an Android tablet that aspires to eat a large part of this market, especially because due to characteristics there are few that overshadow the price it has, which is around 400 euros on a regular basis.

Nevertheless, Now it is much cheaper than normal, and it is that on 11.11 of AliExpress this store has reduced it to a minimum price thanks to one of her discount coupons, which let her in only 303 euros if you apply the ESD1143 code.



Although many stores in Spain sell it, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is cheaper on AliExpress, which also offers fast shipping from Europe, without customs.

It goes without saying that it is an ultra-competitive price, especially since the shipping is from Spain, since whoever sells it is actually AliExpress Plaza. This version of the store has its warehouse in our country, so You will not have to pay postage or VAT or customs surcharges. In addition, it will arrive home in just 2-3 days..

Keep in mind that this coupon has limited uses, so it may run out today.

There are many reasons to buy the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 over other Android tablets that are for sale, and it is that in value for money it has no rival today.

Boast, for example, of a processor Snapdragon 860 and 144Hz display, something unattainable for other models of approximately 300 euros.

With it you can play, watch series or even work if you accompany your order directly from a keyboard cover or a Bluetooth keyboard.

This is the first tablet that Xiaomi has announced in many years, so it is an important milestone, since it has also been launched practically simultaneously in Asia and in Spain, undoubtedly to take advantage of the little competition that exists in this sector today. today.

That the sales and shipping conditions are so advantageous adds an especially important bonus.