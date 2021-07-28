The discounts that this iPad Air now has

As we said before, the fourth generation iPad Air does not disappoint. It has a design in the purest style of iPad Pro with a 10.9-inch screen with reduced frames, USB-C, Touch ID on the lock button, compatibility with accessories such as keyboards, mice and even the Apple Pencil 2. And all This with A14 Bionic chip capable of getting the most out of the device even in professional sectors, being perfect for a multitude of situations as we told you the day we did the review of this iPad Air 2020.

The fact that this year it will not be renewed makes it more difficult to find good deals on it, but the truth is that the ones on Amazon are quite interesting. At the time of publishing this news, you can get it with these sales:

iPad Air (4th gen. – WiFi version): 64GB storage: Any color: 70 euros discount 256 GB of storage: Any color: 70 euros discount



iPad Air (4th gen. – WiFi + Cellular version): 64GB storage: Silver color: 100 euros discount Color blue: 90 euros discount Pink colour: 78 euros discount Space gray or green color: 70 euros discount 256 GB of storage: Pink colour: 105 euros discount Silver color: 96 euros discount Green color: 90 euros discount Color blue: 77 euros discount Space gray color: 70 euros discount



Guarantees you have with this purchase

In case you didn’t know, these are Brand new and original iPad which are in fact sold by Apple itself on Amazon, so you can rest easy on that. You will have the same possibilities as other orders on Amazon such as being able to return them in a period of at least 30 days with the possibility of obtaining a refund. The devices will have 2 years warranty with coverage from Apple during the first and Amazon during the second.

It is also possible to add AppleCare + as an extended warranty service during the purchase process, although you could buy it from the terminal itself within 60 days of purchase. In any case we warn you that if you are interested in one of these iPad you should hurry up if you want to take advantage of the offer, since these are very volatile and could change at any time, also depending on the stock they have available.