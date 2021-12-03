Bardock's first sketches emerge

Bardock, Goku’s father, is a character that has been present in the history of Dragon Ball since the 90s. However, it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that this Saiyan has had more time in the spotlight. Since its appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, going through the meeting with his son in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, until his most recent participation in the manga of Dragon ball super. Now, This is the context in which Bardock’s original sketches were recently unveiled.

Recently, a couple of initial ideas for Bardock’s design started to emerge on Twitter. The sketches were in charge of Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and they were created in the 90s, this for the OVA starring this character. In the notes you can see that it had to be drawn “under the concept that it has the same face as Goku”.

The most substantial change between the initial sketches and the final design was his iconic scar on his face. While that was already present from the beginning, at first a great mark was being considered for a full side on his face. However, this evolved into something smaller and in the shape of a cross.

Whereas the Granolah arc in Dragon Ball Super showed us a bit of Bardock’s past, even before Goku was born, this is probably not the last time we see this character. In related topics, Dragon Ball Z returns to Channel 5. Similarly, a classic anime character has returned.

Via: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru