Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE. ‘Culés’ visit the ‘Bavarians’ at the Allianz Arena for matchday 6 of the Champions League. The Spaniards are going through the classification against a team that won everything in Group E. It will be a great game with a reserved forecast. Know all the details.

INCIDENTS

33 ′ GOOOOL from Bayern Munich! Thomas Müller scored. Barcelona loses 1-0.

30 ′ Jordi Alba was injured. In his place came Óscar Mingueza. Everything continues 0-0.

23 ′ Benfica has been winning 2-0 at Dinamo. This partial result forces Barcelona to win today.

The game started! Barcelona is obliged to win so as not to depend on Benfica vs Dinamo.

No audience (due to COVID-19), but lots of snow at the Allianz Arena.

– This is how the teams stand on the playing field.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: lineups.

CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS

Bayern Munich: Ter Stegen; Piqué, Alba, Lenglet, Araújo; Dest, Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Dembélé, Depay.

Barcelona: Neuer; Süle, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Tolisso, Musiala, Müller, Coman; Sané, Lewandowski.

PREVIOUS

Xavi Hernández’s men are forced to beat Bayern Munich to seal his pass to the knockout stages of the Champions League. If they tie or lose, it will depend on what happens at Benfica vs Dinamo: the Portuguese advance with a victory in this case. Anything can happen until the final whistle.

Beyond the need, Barcelona has a complicated rival in front that, is undefeated and is one of the candidates to win the tournament. A difficult squad that already knows what it is to beat the Spaniards, because in 2020 they scored 8 with Lionel Messi on the field. It happened in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Barcelona does not come in the best way. Last weekend they fell 1-0 with Real Betis in local condition and fell to seventh place in the standings with 23 points. Without a doubt, a campaign to be forgotten that has no time to end.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, has a totally different present. He is a leader in the Bundesliga with a 4-point advantage over his closest pursuer, Borussia Dortmund. And he has his best goal card in Robert Lewandowski. They go with everything this Wednesday.

Worth noting: if Barcelona finishes third, they will go to the Europa League, something unexpected because of everything the club has done in the last 20 years. But reality indicates otherwise and the fans only have to accept and support the squad in everything that comes.

In the first leg match, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona fell 3-0 against Bayern Munich in one of the worst games for the ‘Catalans’ under the command of Ronald Koeman (dismissed). This occurred with a double by Robert Lewandowski and another by Thomas Müller.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF BARCELONA VS BAYERN MUNICH

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dets, García, Piqué, Alba, Busquets, Gonzáles, De Jong, Dembélé, Gavi, Depay.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Sulé, Upamecano, Davies, Tolisso, Roca, Coman, Müller, Sané, Lewandowski.

