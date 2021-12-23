FILE PHOTO: Soccer – UEFA Nations League – Semifinal – Italy vs Spain – San Siro, Milan, Italy – October 6, 2021. Spain’s Ferran Torres celebrates his team’s second goal. Pool via REUTERS / Marco Bertorello

Dec 23 (Reuters) – Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Spanish striker Ferran Torres, from Premier League champions Manchester City, for an amount of around 55 million euros ($ 62 million), according to several British media report.

Both Sky Sports and the BBC reported that Barça would pay City an additional 10 million euros for the 21-year-old Spanish international.

The agreement comes despite the serious financial difficulties of the Catalan club, which had to let the great Lionel Messi go in the summer due to “financial and structural obstacles” and has debts of more than 1.35 billion euros.

His attacking options were further weakened with the withdrawal of striker Sergio Agüero last week due to a heart condition.

City signed a five-year contract for 23 million euros in August last year, but the former Valencia forward only played 43 games, scoring 16 goals.

Torres, who has played 22 times for Spain and scored 12 goals for the national team, has been out since he suffered a minor fracture to his right foot during the UEFA Nations League tournament.

Barcelona are seventh in the league, after a bad start to the season that has led to the dismissal of their coach, Ronald Koeman, and the arrival of a club great, Xavi Hernández.

(1 dollar = 0.8818 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford, translated by Tomás Cobos)