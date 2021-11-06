FC Barcelona announced at dawn this Saturday, Spanish time, the hiring of Xavi Hernández as the new technical director of the first team for the remainder of the season and another two to replace the Dutch Ronald Koeman, who was dismissed on October 27.

The new 41-year-old coach of the Barça team, a native of Terrassa, Barcelona, ​​returns to the entity in which he triumphed as a player and from which he announced his departure six and a half years ago. In the last five years he has been at Al-Sadd Qatar, first as a player and since 2018 as a coach.

“FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández to become the coach of the first team for the remainder of this season and two more. Formed in the Barça quarry, he has left Al Sadd of Qatar after talks held in recent days between the coach, Barça and the Asian club, ”the Catalan club’s statement begins.

Previously, Al-Sadd announced on their social networks the transfer of Xavi Hernández and the executive director of the Asian club, Turki Al-Ali, confirmed in a statement the agreement for the coach’s departure “after paying the penalty clause stipulated in the contract”.

Spanish media had reported in previous days that Xavi had a release clause of 10 million euros (11.6 million dollars).

“Xavi informed us in the last days of his desire to go to Barcelona at this time, in particular due to the critical stage that his club in the city is going through. We understand and decide not to get in your way. Xavi and his family will be welcomed in Doha and the relationship will continue ”, the Al-Sadd official added in the statement.

The Qatari team, who assures that they have reached a cooperation agreement with Barcelona for the future, assures that Xavi is the “history” of the club. In fact, he won four titles, two in the League, in his last stage as an active footballer, and as a coach he has managed to have the team dominate the country’s football, with another seven crowns, but above all with absolute dominance.

Barcelona’s intention is for its new coach to arrive this weekend in Barcelona and be presented on Monday, November 8 at noon in an act open to the public at the Camp Nou, after which he will attend the media in a public appearance .

Xavi Hernández thus returns to what was his home for 24 years. With 767 official matches, only Leo Messi has defended the club’s shirt on more occasions (778). The Catalan won 25 titles during his 17 years as a first team player, between 1998 and 2015: 8 Leagues, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 King’s Cups, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 6 Spanish Super Cups.

In total, Xavi spent 24 seasons defending his Barcelona shirt, whose youth team Alevín A of grassroots football reached the 1991/92 season. His promotion to the first team took place in the summer of 1998 at the hands of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

“Now he returns to the team of his heart, this time not as a player but as a coach, where he will direct some of the players with whom he shared a dressing room in his time as a footballer, such as the four captains Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba, as well as Ter Stegen ”, recalls Barcelona on its official website.

Xavi, who leaves Al-Sadd at the top of the Qatari Super League table with three points ahead of Al-Duhail (with whom they tied at three in their last match on Wednesday), will occupy the Barcelona bench after the start of the Dutch Ronald Koeman and who in these last games has been in charge of Sergi Barjuán on an interim basis.

The ex-player from Terrassa, 41, returns to the Barcelona club six and a half years after announcing his departure. The club is in a more than delicate economic situation and the team is also going through a difficult time, ninth in the LaLiga Santander standings, second in the Champions League, but above all in need of rediscovering its style.

