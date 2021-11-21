According to National Employment Service of Mexico City, Barcel opened five vacancies, they request assistants and a salesperson.

The Mexican company dedicated to the production and sale of snacks of varied designs and flavors, is in search of talent and, for this, it opened five new vacancies.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the rules of the game changed and the experience of the home office with the face-to-face system, a strategy that seems to pay off every day. However, companies continue to request talent found at work points, as it is necessary to be aware of the needs of customers and consumers.

Barcel vacancies and salaries

The five talents requested are: salesperson or retailer, cleaning assistant, general assistant, and warehouse assistant.

The requirements to be a salesperson are to have a maximum high school education, experience of 1 to 2 years and the objective is to generate sales and provide an excellent service. For this position a salary of 12 thousand Mexican pesos is offered.

To be a cleaning assistant, a maximum high school education is required, no experience is required and a salary of 7 thousand pesos is offered.

As for the assistant in general, a high school education is requested, no experience is required and a salary of 7 thousand pesos is offered. The functions are to execute the manufacturing processes and at the same time maintain the quality, quantity and optimization of resources.

The vacancy of a warehouse assistant is temporary and requires a higher secondary education, they do not ask for experience and the company offers a salary of 5,000 Mexican pesos and the functions are to attend to the needs of customers and promote sales.

Barcel is not the only company applying for a job

According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion, Ricolino also requests a retail seller and offers a salary of 12 thousand pesos; Bimbo requests a key account executive (15 thousand pesos) and factory assistant (6 thousand pesos) and Globo offers a job as a functional assistant (6 thousand pesos) and a Frenchman and biscuit maker (9 thousand pesos).

Somehow, the pandemic made remote jobs a first-hand necessity, but these brands call for talent for the workplace.

The labor field is constantly evolving and the talent that seemed to suffer the most from the Covid-19 pandemic is being requested again.

