

12/23/2021 On at 20:18 CET



Barça rallied against Unics Kazan by 20 points in the fourth quarter to win the game in extra time. A comeback that will be marked as one of the magical nights at the Palau Blaugrana. A comeback, which left many more data to highlight.

Victory against UNICS Kazan (111-109) marks the ninth successive win in European competition, a whole record since this format has been disputed. In addition, with the victory Barça he got his highest score in history in this competition (111 points).

He also equaled the Euroleague record for most free kicks made in a single game, 42. Mirotic finished 13 of 13, while Kyle Kuric he also signed a 10 out of 11 to contribute to the team’s final mark, 42 ​​out of 44. The other failed attempt was by Sertac Sanli which ended with 3 of 4.

The biggest comeback

The comeback of 20 points of difference against (51-71) is also the oldest of Barça in a game in which he has ended up imposing. The previous biggest comeback was 17 points (25-42 against Anadolu Efes in the 2018/19 season.

A triumph that was conceived with a spectacular last period for the Catalans. Saras’s men scored up to 47 points in the last 10 minutes of play, the best statistic ever achieved by Barça in the Euroleague.