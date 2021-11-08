The former midfielder jumped onto the pitch he knows so well, shouting “Xavi, Xavi!”, before signing his contract with his family and the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta.

“Thank you very much, I do not want to get excited but I am very excited. As I told you when I left here, we are the best team in the world and Barça needs demands, you cannot draw or lose, here you have to win,” Xavi told the hobby.

“Today is a historic day for Barça“Laporta added.

Barcelona received Xavi in ​​a big way, with a presentation on the Camp Nou pitch -the first coach in history-, a reception usually reserved for big signings.

Xavi was announced as Barça’s new coach at dawn from Friday to Saturday (Spanish time), after three days of negotiations with Qatari Al Sadd.

According to the press, the 5 million euros (5.79 million dollars) of the release clause of the former midfielder will be paid equally between Barça and Xavi, who will finance his part with promotional events for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 41-year-old coach returns six years after leaving the team after winning the Champions League in 2015.

Immersed in a serious economic crisis, Barcelona is ninth in the League. The poor results caused the board to terminate the contract of the former manager, Ronald Koeman.

Xavi will lead his first training session on Tuesday, with a squad plagued by injuries and no internationals, traveling with his national teams.

A key player in the World Cup won in 2010 by Spain, Xavi played 767 games for Barcelona, ​​winning four Champions League and eight Leagues, among many other trophies.