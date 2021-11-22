

11/21/2021 On at 22:22 CET



Barça closed a perfect week in Burgos by adding the third consecutive victory (69-83) after the two of the Euroleague against CSKA and ASVEL. The Turkish Sertac Sanli was key to the victory in the final quarter, signing his best performance with the Barça shirt (19 points and 11 rebounds) together with an effective Jokubaitis (18). The Catalans continue adding to maintain their fight andn the top of the Endesa League together with Madrid (9-2).

Again without Calathes, still with muscle problems in his leg, Barça visited a Saint Paul in need of victories (3-7) before 8,000 spectators who filled the Colosseum willing to decentralize the blaugrana from the start. Although Barça arrived with confidence after their victory against ASVEL and came out concentrated, without being carried away by the atmosphere.

Good start with Nico Laprovittola in a sweet moment, leading the team and getting small advantages (3-9) before the desire of San Pablo to run at the slightest opportunity.

The azulgrana maintained control despite the arreones of the Burgos, who remained close, but always behind in the electronic. The most worrying thing was Mirotic’s second foul that took him to the bench, and without success in the triple. Despite this, control of the game after a somewhat crazy first quarter (16-21).

Jokubaitis takes command

With Jokubaitis with a lot of prominence (10 points at halftime), Barça wanted to control the rhythm, managing to score by two (15 of 20) but misguided in the triple, which did not allow them to open a gap. It reached a maximum de 8 after Kuric’s basket (30-38), the result of good work on the offensive rebound (8) that gave the Blaugranas second chances and many points.

The ballast for Saras in the first half fIt was the triples, with only two hits out of 14 attempts, with 0 out of 4 for Kuric and 0 out of 3 for Mirotic, something very unusual. If some of them had entered, the difference would be more comfortable at half-time (33-39).

At the resumption, el Barça was launched, with two consecutive triples. In the best minutes of the Catalans, It seemed that they definitely broke the match with a +14 (33-47). But as has been happening to this team, some relaxation and deconcentration came at a high cost.

Burgos reaction

Benite led the reaction of San Pablo Burgos, who raised the intensity by two degrees while Barça conceded a 9-2 run. With the public on top, the locals once again believed that victory was possible to get closer to only four points at the end of the quarter (55-59).

Burgos reached just one after McGee’s triple (58-59). Although Barça did not panic and with two triples from Sanli, those from Jasikevicius regained some tranquility 5 ‘from the end (58-67). Burgos tried, but there was no local reaction to a Barça that knew how to close the game, and with the good news of enjoying the best game of the Turkish pivot that everyone had been waiting for for a long time.