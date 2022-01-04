

Jan 03, 2022 at 19:21 CET



Barça opened the year with a highly professional victory against Mallorca. Xavi’s men showed up for the first meeting of the year with many casualties, which forced him to call up to ten players from the subsidiary. Two of them, Álvaro Sanz and Estanis Pedrola, debuted with the first team.

With the victory, Barça achieved something that had not happened since July 16, 2020. The Catalans took advantage of the defeat of Madrid to add the three points in the same day in the League. You have to go back to matchday 37 of 19/20 to see something like this.

Real Madrid yielded to Getafe and lost the advantage over their pursuers. Sevilla are eight points behind the whites, although with two games less. If Lopetegui’s men manage to solve both commitments, they would be just two points behind the lead.The Champions, within shot

Step by step, Xavi’s Barça approaches its first major goal, get into Champions positions: the victory against Mallorca allows the team to add 31 points and place in fifth place, just one point below Atlético, which marks the fourth place, the last one that gives the option to play the Champions League 2022-23.

What’s more, Barça knew how to take advantage of the stumbling block of most of the teams in the Champions zone: Betis lost surprisingly against Celta, Real Sociedad did not go beyond the draw against Alavés and above all, the leader, Real Madrid, started the year suffering a defeat against Getafe, unexpected by the team’s dynamics by Ancelotti.