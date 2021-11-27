A barbershop has chosen to make a creative marketing strategy, when giving haircuts to faithful men.

The barber market It is essential for the presentation of millions of people in Mexico and the world, since they offer a solution for the constant growth of hair, provide comfort, elegance and even self-esteem; Being an industry quite difficult to replace with the use of artificial intelligence (for the moment), these establishments offer a fairly high business opportunity, only managing to be replaced by better strategies from different branches.

According to figures from INEGI, from 2009 to 2014 the number of these establishments in Mexico grew by 7.3 percent, registering 160,811 salons, beauty clinics, hairdressers and barbershops, a figure that is constantly growing and for some time now it has been offering exclusive quality services, some of them managing to offer their cuts with quite variable monetary amounts, which can range from 50 to more than 500 pesos, depending on the service to choose and location of the branch.

Despite the fact that these establishments already have a secure market almost wherever their premises are located, they could only be replaced for three reasons, a bad experience, better service or better marketing strategies.

A barbershop located in Paraguay under the name of “Il Barbuto Barbershop”Has put in the spotlight of the media his recent marketing strategy, where it awards “faithful men” to the give them a haircut.

Let’s talk about clean, clever, creative advertising and above all: free. “There are many faithful in the city because they come, cut themselves and take a selfie with the poster. It’s great to see that because it was a lot of sacrifice. I am very happy ”, Fabio Mendoza from IL Barbuto. pic.twitter.com/CQ7IGX9iS0 – Jasmine (@JazOsnaghi) November 25, 2021

According to the station “The Union“In an interview with Fabio Mendoza, owner of the barbershop”Il Barbuto“Firstly, the promotion would seek to offer a normal haircut, but due to the fact that the photo went viral and the high number of customers, they chose to give away their haircuts:

“As the photo went viral, we gave cuts to men. We decided to do a promo and we stayed that way until 11 at night yesterday. We have a trained clientele and, in that sense, we had to say no to some because we were burdened with work, “said Fabio Mendoza.

This case where the barbershop offers haircuts for “faithful men” is a clear example that to carry out a effective marketing strategyIt is not “the rule” to invest high monetary investments, but the most important factor may be creativity.

These types of unusual, efficient and creative strategies have already been seen before, such as the case where a dentist chose to challenge internet users to beat him in a Smash Bros battle and, if they beat him, they would get a free dental cleaning; In case of this being the winner, you would have to tell the world that you lost against a dentist, managing to go viral on the internet.

All businesses have an opportunity to create effective marketing strategies and be done viral, especially in social networks, it only takes a person who gets an idea creative enough to create one strategy disruptive and that manages to attract the attention of users by getting out of the daily life of the products, services and advertising offered daily.

