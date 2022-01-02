Rodríguez Ceja has a degree in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and a Master’s degree in Economics from El Colegio de México (COLMEX).

So far in the López Obrador government, she was Undersecretary of Expenditures in the Ministry of Finance. In this position, he was in charge of directing and controlling the planning in terms of programming and budgeting of the agencies and entities of the federal public administration.

Now Rodriguez Ceja must ensure that Banxico’s objective is met, which is to maintain low and stable inflation, through different functions, such as establishing an interest rate that serves as a reference for financial institutions.

Rodríguez arrives in Banxico in a context of high inflation worldwide due to the stoppage of activities to reduce the contagion of coronavirus and a lack of goods in the market.

Inegi

The new president of Inegi, Graciela Márquez has a degree in Economics from UNAM, a master’s degree in Economics from the Colegio de México and a doctorate in Economic History from Harvard University.

Márquez was Secretary of the Economy from December 2018 to December 2020.