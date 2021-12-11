Particle, a community museum on historical art is launching its blockchain platform based on great works of art using NFT such as Banksy’s 2005 work “Love is the air”, as announced on his Business Wire web portal on December 3, 2021.

Collecting art has historically been a privilege of the few. Now Particle is creating an economy and market for great works of art like Banksy’s “Love is the air” This physical work was acquired for its tokenization for a sum of 12.9 million dollars, at an auction at Sotheby’s that took place last May.

The company announced that the work will be divided into 10,000 particles in order to convert them into NFT and have a new attraction of collectors in the art world.

Particle will divide the work through a unique process into 100×100 grids resulting in 10,000 unique particles that will be converted into NFT. Each particle will receive a digital collector’s certificate, which each buyer of the painting will have.

“Through this unique process, Particle is achieving digitization without destroying the underlying work. We believe that NFTs are allowing a new form of property that could not exist before, particles allow anyone to own a great work, no matter who or where they are ”Shingo Lavine commented.

Particle Foundation aims to acquire more outstanding works of art and make them available to Foundation Particle, in order to interact with them through NFT and in the physical world.

