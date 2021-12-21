In recent days, according to The New York Times, it was announced that Bansky’s work, Love is in the Air will go on sale at auction, but with different characteristics since it will be divided into 10 thousand NFT and will have the properties that the blockchain lets in a digital piece.

Bansky’s 90 x 90 cm physical work currently belongs to Particle and was purchased at auction from Sotheby’s on May 14, 2021, for $ 12.9 million.

A bet of Particle by the NFT

In this age, NFTs are pushing the digital frontier. Data from Human Connections Media say that in 2020 alone, the market value amounted to $ 338 million and had an increase of 138.8 percent over the previous year.

Today, fashion, art and entertainment are the stuff to use NFT as people looking to the digital world for unique property experiences and buying celebrity art, cards, collectibles and digital lands as future investments.

Joining the trend, Particle CEO Harold Eytan told The New York Times that with the transformation from physical painting to NFT, they are not selling the image of the painting, they are only offering the concept of ownership of a part of the painting.

And he added that, dividing the painting “allows a wider public to be part of an experience of collecting.”

The sale will take place on January 10 on the blockchain Avalanche platform.

Love is in the Air, the great work of contemporary art

Bansky, the famous street artist who keeps his profile in the shadows, has been commissioned to produce authentic works that are full of sarcasm and anti-establishment criticism about the evils that affect the world.

Most of his works – made with a combination of graffiti and stencil – can be seen in London and in some cities around the world.

Love is in the Air is one of the artist’s most iconic works as it shows a protester leaning back with his arm about to launch a violent action; however, what could be a Molotov cocktail is replaced by a bouquet of flowers.

The fractions of 10,000 digital assets will be sold for an approximate amount of 1,500 dollars each and in the event that the owners are sold they will have a profit of 15 million dollars.

The proceeds will be divided as follows according to Particle: 90 percent of the particles from the public, 9 percent retained by the owners, and 1 percent will be donated to the Particle Foundation to be held in trust.

Until now it is known that people interested in acquiring one or more pieces will be notified on January 10 to know if they were chosen.

And if the request is positive, they will be creditors of a collector’s card that includes the entire work of art, as well as the location of the fraction of the painting.

This action, according to Particle, is to retake the essence of the painting and challenge the status quo of it.

