WASHINGTON (AP) – Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on Friday after challenging a subpoena from the House commission investigating the Jan.6 insurrection in the Federal capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was charged with one count for refusing to appear to testify last month and another for refusing to provide documents in response to the commission’s subpoena.

Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday and appear in court that afternoon, a judicial official told The Associated Press, who spoke on condition of anonymity so that he could discuss the case.