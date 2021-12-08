Given the growth of the Fintech world in recent years in Mexico, The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) will deliver a document to the authorities to compete on a “level floor” with these types of companies and make their costs transparent.

The president of the organization, Daniel Becker Feldman, assured that although this sector has solved problems and reached where the bank has not been able to go, he considered that must compete equally.

“If we have worked on something, it is transparency and non-opacity of user costs, (…) what we want is that in the same sense the Fintech world —which we are grateful for because they force us to be better every day— have the same elements and requirements, a level floor, “he said.

In this sense, the representative of the bankers indicated that they will ask the authorities for competition to be transparent and to cWhen they operate in similar spaces, there is symmetrical regulation.

“We want the Fintech companies to make their costs transparent, not for us, we do know them, we want the Fintech world to make their costs transparent to the user, although by definition and construction the perception is that how they reach certain segments that otherwise are not it will come, you don’t have to make that transparent ”.

In turn, the vice president of the ABM, Julio Carranza, indicated that in banking they are used to competition and it is something that does not worry them, their concern is that there is no level floor.

“That is precisely what the ABM has been doing, we have been working in recent months on a document that we will be presenting to the authorities shortly so that it is clearly appreciated which are the points of improvement and opportunity that the bank sees in this direct competition that we have, ”he explained.

