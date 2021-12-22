Russia continues to send mixed signals to the cryptocurrency markets as more reports provide details on the country’s upcoming crypto regulation.

Shortly after the governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, announced the Bank’s intention to prevent the local financial system from using cryptocurrencies, another central bank executive clarified that investment in cryptocurrencies will remain legal in Russia.

However, there will be one important condition: Russians will only be able to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) through foreign companiessaid Lieutenant Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin, according to a Dec. 20 report from the state publication TASS.

“Russian citizens and companies have the right to acquire and hold cryptocurrencies, but not through national infrastructure or intermediaries,” Chistyukhin noted.

The official stated that The Russian government is working to provide more regulatory clarity on the cryptocurrency industry, and promised that local authorities will consider legal initiatives in this regard.

Chistyukhin mentioned that Russia’s central bank is now preparing an advisory report to describe in detail its views regarding the role of cryptocurrencies in the Russian financial system, stating:

“I’ll give you a hint. We don’t see a place for cryptocurrencies in the Russian financial market.”

The latest comments come shortly after Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the Financial Markets Committee of the Russian State Duma, announced on December 16 that Russia will choose between a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies and legalization of exchanges in 2022. On December 20, Aksakov reportedly claimed that Russians have invested more than $ 67 billion in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, calling for regulations urgent.

Russia’s potential plan to allow crypto investment only through foreign crypto exchanges does not appear to be surprising, as the country does not have a single Russian-born legal crypto exchange.

According to the founder of Blockchain Life, Sergei Khitrov, many exchanges with Russian roots have fled the country or simply continue to operate illegally. The city of Moscow, a financial district of the Russian capital, has approximately 50 cryptocurrency exchanges involved in illegal activities, according to some research.

On the other hand, global crypto exchange services like Binance are very popular in Russia, as Russia is the second largest country in terms of total traffic on Binance.

