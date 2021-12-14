Mutual investment funds in Russia will not be able to offer cryptocurrency exposure to any type of investor.

The Russian central bank continues its strict policies towards the cryptocurrency industry, now officially banning mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

On December 13, the Bank of Russia published an official statement on the regulation of investment opportunities of mutual investment funds.

Despite expanding the number of assets available for investment, the document prohibits fund managers from buying cryptocurrencies, as well as “financial instruments whose value depends on the prices of digital assets”.

The statement emphasizes that Mutual funds are not allowed to offer cryptocurrency exposure to any type of investor, whether qualified or unqualified.

The Bank of Russia previously recommended to asset managers to exclude cryptocurrencies from exposure in mutual funds in July 2021. According to a note from local news agency RBC, there have been no Russian investment funds with exposure to cryptocurrencies even though there has been no formal ban so far.

Artem Deev, head of the analytics department at brokerage firm AMarkets, said that Russia has only one industry-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) so far. According to Deev, the fund is managed by the management company “BrokerCreditService” and invests in companies focused on decentralized data storage and Blockchain technology, including firms such as Jack Dorsey’s Block, PayPal and Broadcom.

Apparently the largest bank in Russia, Sber is also planning to launch an ETF focused on Blockchain technology, according to the entity’s head of asset management, Vasily Illarionov. The ETF will be called “Blockchain Economy” and invest in assets / securities related to the adoption of Blockchain technology. Illarionov noted that the fund is not subject to Bank of Russia restrictions and can be accessed by retail investors.

As we already told you before, The Bank of Russia has taken a strict stance on cryptocurrencies and has banned some of the major banks from offering cryptocurrency investment services. The regulator argued that such services “do not respond to the interests of investors and carry great risks.”

