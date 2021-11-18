The Russian central bank continues to reveal more details about its next digital currency, and now reportedly plans to charge fees for digital ruble transactions.

Fees for transactions of Russia’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be lower than those for wire transfers, said Kirill Pronin, director of the Bank of Russia’s financial technologies department.

Pronin explained that fees for CBDC transactions will not be higher than those implemented within Russia’s Faster Payments System (FPS), a service that allows people to make instant interbank transfers, local publication Prime reported on Wednesday.

The FPS system was launched in 2019, allowing users to transfer up to 100,000 rubles ($ 1,360) without fees. For transfers that exceed this amount, the system charges a fee of 0.5% of the transfer amount, but not more than 1,500 rubles (USD 20) per transfer.

As previously reported, the Russian central bank plans to launch the first pilot tests for a digital ruble in early 2022. Digital currency is planned to act as the third form of money alongside cash and non-cash, with one of its key benefits touted being a potential reduction in the cost of payment services.

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina believes that the adoption of CBDC should serve as a good option for governments to replace private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC). The official reportedly argued that a “responsible government should not push for adoption” of cryptocurrencies, speaking to Russia’s State Duma on Thursday.

Nabiullina criticized cryptocurrencies for allegedly being anonymous and not endorsed by anyone, stating:

“We take an extremely negative stance on cryptocurrencies as private currencies claiming to be money. But since people need alternatives, we should work on this with the help of our projects. We should develop the digital ruble as I have already said ”.

While the Bank of Russia has continued to take a tough stance on cryptocurrencies, various government-linked ministries and organizations have been exploring the industry, and the Duma has created a task force to regulate Russia’s growing crypto mining market.. Despite Russia’s ban on crypto payments, the Russian State Hermitage Museum raised more than $ 400,000 in a non-fungible token auction on crypto exchange Binance. on September.

Russian State Hermitage raises $ 440K via Binance NFT auction https://t.co/tGE5r48Wki – CZ Binance (@cz_binance) September 9, 2021

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin “can act as a unit of account” but are “very unstable.”

