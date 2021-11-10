File photo. EPA / SKIP BOLEN



In Peru we have been experiencing a constant political and health crisis since 2020, in light of this, inflation conditions are getting worse every day, so the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) will have to tighten policy as expectations about the rise in prices, according to Bank of America (Bof).

As the strategists of Bank of America, “Almost all the indicators of inflation that we continue are showing a red alarm sign ”.

For the financial institution, the inflation expectations They are about to exceed the upper limit of 3% of the BCR’s target range for a two-year term. Faced with this situation, BofA estimates that the central bank it will increase 50 basis points in each of its next two meetings and will end 2021 with a benchmark interest rate of 2.5%.

It is even expected that the interest rate continue to rise to curb inflation, and would reach 4.5% in August 2022. For the entity, Peru currently meets most of the conditions for inflation greater than 10%.

Among the conditions they imply are a exchange rate undervalued real, a positive output gap, high trade openness, high initial inflation, unanchored inflation expectations and expectations of permanent currency depreciation.

BONDS THAT HAVE BEEN DELIVERED IN THE GOVERNMENT OF CASTILLO

Since Pedro Castillo began in his administration, he has delivered a series of bonds and subsidies that were promises during the Peru Libre campaign.

Among these, the one that stands out the most is Yanapay voucher of S / 350 per adult person is one of them and is directed for more than 13.5 million Peruvians in a situation of poverty, extreme poverty or users of the social programs Juntos, Pensión 65 or Contigo.

Then, a voucher of 700 soles for families directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of October Mirtha Vásquez announced that the State will grant a direct subsidy of 70 soles per month per formal employee for workers with salaries of up to 2,000 soles, a group that focuses on micro and small businesses (mypes).

PEDRO CASTILLO AND THE DOLLAR

Yes OK, at the beginning of Pedro Castillo’s government, the dollar It cost 3.92 soles and today it is at 4.01, what has characterized the exchange of the US currency is its volatility. The dollar has been rising since the second round of the presidential elections. At the beginning of October, when Guido Bellido was still premier, it cost 4.13.

After Bellido’s departure from the Executive, the dollar fell to 3.92. However, the political instability due to the changes in ministers and the president’s statements about a possible “nationalization” of the Camisea gas seem to have started. a new upward trend.

For Luis Miguel Castilla Rubio, former Minister of Economy in the first years of the Ollanta Humala government, this is entirely possible.

“The main source of exchange volatility has been the statements of President Castillo and the erratic messages that his government has given in the first months of administration“, he maintains.

This volatility of the dollar could not be stopped despite the intervention of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) that has ratified Julio Velarde as its president. The BCR has used around 10% of its reserves to avoid volatility, but, as Luis Castilla explains, it is not able to set the exchange rate.

“The function of the Central Bank is price stability, it is not to fix the exchange rate. The exchange rate is determined in the market by the supply and demand of foreign exchange. The Central Bank intervenes in the exchange market to avoid a very strong volatility of the exchange rate, but Under no criteria is it in its mandate or in its ability to set the exchange rate“, mentions.

Add that it is “Absolutely absurd” to infer that the BCR has stopped doing something to avoid excessive volatility of the dollar, which “responds to the political sector”.

KEEP READING

Julio Velarde was ratified in the BCR by the Congress of the Republic

Pedro Castillo LIVE from Ayacucho will report on his first 100 days of government

The price of the dollar rises again this Friday, October 29 after the intervention of the BCR