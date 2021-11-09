When the pandemic began and some bank branches had to close, operations on computers and mobile phones increased and with this there was a high rate of fraud against users, especially via telephone. Under the pretext of corroborating customer data, criminals extracted bank details from users and emptied accounts.

In the Webinar: Perspectives of the means of payment 2022, organized by Prosa, Becker added that banks are working on a permanent campaign of notices and alerts to bank customers to avoid fraud as well as financial education efforts.

Together with Jean-Marc Mercier, CEO of Invex, the bankers said that the use of biometrics will be one of the possible challenges in the coming years and that although it is established in the law that people’s biometrics must be collected that open an account and compare them with the INE database, there are cases such as older people who have been losing the quality of their fingerprint.

Although biometrics can help to inhibit cases of fraud, the president of the ABM said that cases have been reviewed such as in India where a unique database has been created that banks and government use to collate data and that is reliable for the citizens.

For a similar case to occur in Mexico, Becker suggested a public policy so that the biometrics of bank clients are in a cloud, under the supervision of the regulator.