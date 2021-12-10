Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Switch next month

Today, December 10, users of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack can now enjoy Paper mario for the N64. Fortunately, this is not all, as a few moments ago it was revealed that Banjo-Kazooie It will be available on this platform next month.

According to the official Nintendo account, Banjo-Kazooie It will be available to all Switch Online + Expansion Pack users at some point in January 2022. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no exact date. Similarly, this information was shared by the company’s Japanese profile, and there is currently no confirmation for the West, although this is likely to happen in the next few hours.

な お 、 次 回 は 2022 年 1 月 に 『バ ン ジ ョ ー と カ ズ ー イ の 大 冒 険』 を 追加 予 定 で す。 pic.twitter.com/VJeBbECCnC – 任天堂 株式会社 (@Nintendo) December 10, 2021

Banjo-Kazooie came to the Nintendo 64 in June 1998, and is currently considered one of the best games on this console. While ownership is now in Microsoft’s hands, in recent years we have seen a good relationship between these two companies, to the extent that Banjo and Kazooie are part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In related topics, this is what a remastering of Banjo-Kazooie. Similarly, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about the possibility of seeing a new game in the series.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s nice to see the catalog of games on Switch Online expanding, one installment a month isn’t something to get excited about. Nintendo should also be adding more titles for the NES, SNES, and Genesis. Hopefully these consoles also get the attention they deserve in the future.

Via: Nintendo