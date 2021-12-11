LaSalud.mx .-On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, emphasized that for the first time a government declares itself a defender of social rights, with a social conviction by nature.

In a Mexico where there are vicious circles of exclusion, discrimination or for reasons of gender, ethnicity, physical or mental condition, the Health sector, with the support of civil society, has public policies in place to combat this scourge, said the undersecretary of Prevention and health promotion.

He explained that there are currently 89 health units with professionalized personnel to provide inclusive care and by the end of this year there will be 144. The purpose is for them to become a model that makes a great difference in the care of people with disabilities.

López-Gatell Ramírez stressed that the objective is to institutionally integrate and link the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (SNDIF), the National Council to Prevent and Eradicate Discrimination (Conapred), the System for the Integral Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents (Sipinna), the National Institute of Women (Inmujeres) and the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health (CNEGSR).

He said that it is also necessary to review the legal framework in order to break down barriers for people with disabilities to access services. Thus, Mexico will be fully complying with the commitments acquired at the international level.

The advisor to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Mexico, Eliette Valladares Cardoza, called on the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to make the rights of people living in this situation a reality, recalling that between 13 and 16% are excluded from health, education and work and only a quarter of they make these rights effective.

After acknowledging that the Mexican health system has established the bases for the fulfillment of the rights of people with disabilities, he recalled that in the world one billion people live with some physical, mental, intellectual or sensory disability, and they were the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3/12 Movement Co-Chair, Federico Núñez Perea, indicated that during this six-year term, civil society organizations have worked on a national inclusive health strategy and today work is resumed to make the right to health of people with disabilities a reality.

He specified that disability is not a disease, it is a condition in which government, society, academics and autonomous bodies must work together.

DZ