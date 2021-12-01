San Lorenzo 1-0 Sarmiento de Junín

With the only guarantee of not falling to the last place in the Professional League position table, thanks to the defeat of Arsenal by 5 to 0 in view of Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero, San Lorenzo received Sarmiento de Junín at New Gasometer with the desire to begin to come out of his internal crisis.

Despite the small audience, the weather was hot. And before the ball started rolling in the Pedro Bidegain the insults towards Marcelo Tinelli, Matías Lammens and the entire leadership made themselves felt from the local stands.

Besides, the spectacle did not help to forget the annoyance. With little, the team led by Martín Funes managed to hurt the vulnerable Blaugrana defense, who avoided the surprise thanks to the reflections of Sebastian Torrico. There was nothing new to excite the fans in his day. However, when the stopwatch Andres Merlos marked the 34 of the first half, Julián Palacios sent a precise center for the arrival of Nicolas Fernandez and Uvita it did not fail. The ex Defense and Justice he plunged into an impossible dove to Manuel Vicentini and the Cyclone He celebrated again after so many blows received: 1 to 0.

* The goal with which San Lorenzo opened the scoring against Sarmiento de Junín

The Complement became a bundle of nerves and suffering. The lawsuit was disputed in the local area and the entry of Julian Brea during the visit he caused a deep headache in the defense of San Lorenzo. To the team of Diego Monarriz placeholder image they overflowed it on all sides, but managed to maintain the minimum difference thanks to the limitations of the forwards of the Green.

Despite the victory, the collective discontent remained in the New Gasometer. Insults towards the commission and the order everyone leaves it became a hymn of hope for the next season. The triumph of San Lorenzo was a football miracle. Even in the last action, in which Rodrigo Salinas rose in the Buenos Aires sky and looked for the head tie, the experienced archer wore a fundamental cover to hold the 3 points. Despite the victory, the team withdrew whistled by the poor production exhibited on the pitch.

Formations

Referee: Andrés Merlos

Stadium: Pedro Bidegain

Banfield 4-1 Independent

Banfield beat Independiente 4-1 at the Florencio Sola Stadium. It was a resounding triumph of the Drill that after an even first half, in the second half he beat his rival and settled the lawsuit when the Red he was left with ten players. The many were converted by Alexis Maldonado, one for and one against; Luciano Lollo, Giuliano Galoppo and Joel So Señora. Three of the goals of the team of Diego Dabove they were stopped ball.

From the dressing room the local began winning since two minutes Agustin Urzi took a free kick from the left and Alexis Maldonado He got to connect at the far post and opened the scoring, despite initial doubt if the ball had entered, because it hit the crossbar, entered and removed it Silvio Romero. But it was clear that the goal was valid in the first repetition. In addition, the linesman also hit the position of the Banfield player who combed the ball before Maldonado sent it to the net.

The local continued to hurt with their quick exits and the visitor did not find the return, despite a ball in the post. Lucas Gonzalez after a left-handed shot.

Later Independiente went to look for him and Banfield fell back, although every time he had a space he came out against with the speed of Giuliano Galoppo and Ramiro EnriqueIn fact, the midfielder had another clear chance with a shot that passed very close.

Later Independiente went on to control the game until after 35 minutes the equality came after a good pass from Andres Roa for Silvio Romero, who hooked up in the area and made Franco quinteros, the center arrived and Maldonado himself put her against his fence.

Alexis Maldonado scored a goal for and another against his fence

There was controversy since a play before (34 minutes) of the goal of the Red, there was a center of Fabricio Bustos that Romero nodded and the ball went out before it arrives Carlos Benavidez. It should have been a goal kick, but the judge decided to continue and from there the equality goal was born. At the end of the first half some Banfield players, including the goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses, they claimed to Hernán Mastrángelo.

The start of the complement was electrifying with two arrivals of danger in both areas, where first Juan Alvarez and later Alan Velasco, they squandered those chances. Later Banfield was more aggressive and Agustín Urzi lost two other chances.

In the search for the difference, in a corner kick there was a particular situation where Juan Insaurralde he took it from Maldonado’s shirt, who was left with the coat in hand.

Although at 57 minutes Banfield took the lead. Came a corner kick, the goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa went wrong and it was left to Luciano lollo that he barely touched it to send it to the network. The bad news continued for Independiente as two minutes later Sergio Barreto was expelled after pushing Ramiro Enrique.

With this negative context the Drill widened the differences at 70 minutes, after another corner kick where there were no marks from the Red and Giuliano Galoppo headfirst he put the third.

The first half was even, but in the Banfield complement it was superior to Independiente

In a defined match, at 85 minutes, Joel sonora he received from Urzi, finished off crossed and marked the fourth that sealed Banfield’s win over Independiente.

To complete a black night of Red, in additional time (47 minutes), Insaurralde was expelled for a fault, he got angry with Mastrangelo who he took from the back of the neck.

It was a resounding triumph for Banfield that achieved its fifth celebration in 23 days in a very irregular championship, but this Tuesday he vindicated himself against a great as Independiente, who was not up to his rival, except for a few minutes of the first half.

With this defeat, Independiente complicated their chances of reaching the Copa Libertadores since in the annual table was left with 54 units, six from Students (when six points remain in play), the last of which is entering the tournament today. What’s more, it still does not ensure its entry into the South American.

In the Independent Professional League table it is tenth (32 points) and Banfield left the bottom lot and is now 17th (27 units).

On the next date Independiente will play at home against San Lorenzo on Sunday (19.15), the day that the Libertadores de America Stadium the name of Ricardo Enrique Bochini.

Banfield, meanwhile, on Monday (9.30pm) will close the 24th and penultimate date of his visit to Newell’s in Rosario.

Formations

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emanuel Coronel, Alexis Maldonado, Luciano Lollo, Franco Quinteros; Juan Álvarez, Nicolás Domingo, Giuliano Galoppo; Agustín Urzi, Juan Cruz and Ramiro Enrique. DT: Diego Dabove.

Independent: Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Juan Manuel Insaurralde, Gastón Togni; Domingo Blanco, Carlos Benavidez, Lucas González; Andrés Roa, Alan Velasco and Silvio Romero. DT: Julio Falcioni.

Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo

Stadium: Florencio Sola

TV: Fox Sports Premium

Positions:

