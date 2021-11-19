Banfield and Aldosivi do not draw differences for the Professional League

BOARD OF TRUSTEES 3-2 LANÚS:

The date 21 of the Professional League has continuity in the Priest Bartolomé Grella with a duel of opposites. Patronato, who had to add to get out of the bottom of the table and increase his average, and achieved a great victory against Lanús 3-2 in a game with many emotions.

The eternal goal Jose Sand when the stopwatch Jorge Baliño had not yet marked the first quarter of an hour directed the triumph of the Garnet. And the opportunism of Ignacio Malcorra, in doubtful location due to a presumed advanced position, extended the difference for the team from the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

It was at 36 minutes when the local got the discount with a free kick from the left executed by Hector Canteros, Sebastian Sosa Sánchez He nodded back and Junior Arias He appeared with a left-footed shot to score his goal.

Those of Luis Zubeldia They went to the dressing room with the partial triumph in Paraná thanks to the enormous production of their interpreters.

However, in the second half the game entered a plateau and it seemed that Lanús was going to be able to control the result until he had two fatal minutes. It was at 31 ‘when Canteros himself hit a right hand that was nailed in the angle. In the next minute, the left back Facundo Cobos placeholder image he made a good play and played towards the middle for Sosa Sánchez who sent it to the net and the premises took an advantage which was the definitive result.

Until this date the Patron had won only one of his last 14 appearances in the LPF (in the middle he was also eliminated from the Argentine Cup at the hands of Boca). He should have resurfaced as soon as possible to avoid complications in the future. He currently has the second worst average in the First Division, surpassing only Aldosivi.

The Garnet, although he won in only two of his last six duels, he is in fourth place in the tournament with 35 units and accumulates a total of 54 points in the Annual Table, which places him settled in the South American Cup zone and in a position expectant to reach the Copa Libertadores.

On the next date, the Board of Trustees will be visiting Huracán, on Tuesday 23 (5:00 pm). While Lanús will receive Platense on Thursday 25 (19.15 hours).

Trainings:

Stadium: Priest Bartolomé Grella

Referee: Jorge Baliño

Television: Fox Sport Premium

UNION 2-3 DEFENSE AND JUSTICE:

The first meeting of the day was a real battle for a place in the next Copa Sudamericana. At April 15 Stadium, Union measured his strength before Defense and Justice, and the teams staged a great spectacle loaded with goals.

The football party was overshadowed during the first half, when the match referee Silvio Trucco was forced to stop the actions due to the incidents that were observed in the local stands of the stadium April 15. The violent fanatics of the Tatengue they reacted when the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel had put the Hawk in advantage and the misfits had no better idea than to start throwing projectiles on the field of play.

Internal fights in the center of the bar, clashes with the police and the desperate request of peace from the genuine fans were some scenes that marked a sad episode in the resumption of the championship. As a preventive measure, the Union authorities decided to open one of the dividing gates so that the families would not be involved in the fight.

One of the examples that captivated viewers was the desperate request of a man who had a girl in his arms and demanded the end of the incidents. Even the official transmission captured the moment in which the supporter asked one of the players to resume the game to contribute to the closure of the unfortunate event that a few started.

Finally, the commitment continued the team led by Gustavo Munúa reversed the score before halftime. Emanuel Brítez, upside down, and Claudio Corvalán, with a beautiful mid-distance punch, were the authors of the many that sealed the 2 to 1 before the protagonists went to the changing rooms.

However, in the plugin Walter bou complied with the Ex’s law in duplicate and in a few minutes he improvised two goals for Defense and Justice to celebrate the 3 to 2 in foreign territory.

Trainings:

Stadium: April 15

Referee: Silvio Trucco

BANFIELD-ALDOSIVI:

The day’s activity culminates in the Florencio Sola, where two teams are looking to increase their averages and move away from the bottom of the standings. Banfield receives Aldosivi. The referee is Fernando Espinoza and televisa TNT Sports.

The meeting started with intensity and arrivals from both sides with Joel sonora and Giuliano Gallopo as the best performer in terms of Banfield’s football generation. While Aldosivi had Martin Cauteruccio very incisive and creating danger in the local area.

The drill did a little more and even had a very clear chance when Juan Pablo Alvarez He burst the crossbar with a shot only in front of the rival goal. Although minutes later Cauteruccio himself had a similar play, but from the floor, but he threw it very high.

In the complement Banfield was closer with more chances wasted by Cauteruccio and Álvarez himself.

Although he only owns 21 units, the spirits were completely renewed at the Drill since the arrival of Diego Dabove as coach. The South team has just defeated Vélez and Gimnasia de La Plata, which generated enthusiasm for the next South American Cup, a competition to which they qualified thanks to second place in the Diego Maradona Cup.

The SharkAfter the defeat against Boca, he seeks to straighten the course, since it is imperative to add to increase his average. Those from Mar del Plata today appear in last place in the relegation table.

Trainings:

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emanuel Coronel, Alexis Maldonado, Luciano Lollo, Gustavo Canto; Nicolás Domingo, Giuliano Gallopo, Joel So Señora; Mauricio Cuero, Ramiro Enrique and Juan Pablo Álvarez. DT: Diego Dabove.

Aldosivi: José Devecchi; Rufino Lucero, Fabricio Coloccini, Marcos Miers, Fernando Román; Malcom Braida, Gastón Gil Romero, Leandro Maciel, Javier Iritier; Gabriel Hauche and Martín Cauteruccio. DT: Martin Palermo.

Stadium: Florencio Sola

Referee: Fernando Espinoza placeholder image

Television: TNT Sports

Positions table: