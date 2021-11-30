The Decentralized Automated Market Maker (AMM) Bancor is set to launch new staking pools and an update to its impermanent loss protection mechanism as part of its long-awaited Bancor 3 update.

Bancor was founded in 2017 and was the first DeFi protocol to introduce MMAs on the blockchain. The Ethereum-based lending and exchange platform also allows users to earn staking rewards through various liquidity pools.

In a November 30 blog post featuring the next Bancor 3 update, the platform announced several new features and updates, including Omnipool, Infinity pools, and “Instant Impermanent Loss Protection.”

Introducing Bancor 3

Impermanent Loss (IL) occurs in AMMs such as Bancor or Uniswap when the prices of two assets in a liquidity pool diverge significantly, with one part rising or falling sharply in value.

In October 2020, Bancor first introduced a mechanism to combat this problem by deploying an insurance (IL), which guarantees that liquidity providers will receive up to 100% of their initial capital, plus the commissions accumulated after a waiting period of 100 days.

As part of the Instant Protection Against Impermanent Loss upgrade, Users will no longer have to wait the initial 100 days, as they will receive full protection from day one.

The new feature Omnipool will allow the creation of a single pool for BNT staking that offers performance of the entire network, unlike the current method of offering performance from pools of separate asset pairs such as ETH / BNT.

“The Omnipool allows all network operations to be carried out in a single transaction. In previous versions of Bancor, operations required transfers via BNT, which created an additional transaction and added gas costs compared to competitive DEXs. ”

Infinity Pools will offer unlimited deposits at Bancor, and it will no longer require users to wait for “space in a pool to open before they can deposit tokens.”

Other notable updates to Bancor 3 will include self-compensating liquidity mining rewards, double-sided rewards to “allow third-party token projects to offer IL-free incentives in their pools”, and increased multi-chain and layer two support.

Bancor is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and currently supports the EOSIO blockchain. The platform said that Bancor 3 will be deployed in three stages dubbed “Dawn, Sunrise, and Daylight”, and aims to launch in the first quarter of 2022, pending a vote by Bancor’s DAO.

According to data from DeFi Llama, Bancor is the thirty-second largest DeFi platform in terms of total locked value, with $ 1.65 billion. At the time of writing, Bancor’s native token, BNT has risen 2.3% in the last 24 hours to USD 4.06, with a total market capitalization of USD 949.4 million.

