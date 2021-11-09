Banco Santander will be taking an important step, by announcing the launch of investment in cryptocurrencies, with its product Bitcoin ETFs, according to Europa Press announced this Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Spanish Bank will be able to satisfy the demand of its clients who want to invest in crypto assets through a regulated product, this was announced by Ana Botín, president of the financial institution.

However, Ana Patricia Botin clarifies that they were quite slow on the issue of Bitcoin ETFs for “legal compliance issues”, Although they must be able to offer the product to their customers in the short term.

Banco Santander has been one of the pioneering institutions in crypto since in the past it issued a bond of 20 million dollars on the Ethereum network.

Although the second bitcoin ETFs in the United States in October 2021 had a more discreet market debut than the first launch of ETFs, it made a rise in the market and considerably raised the value of cryptocurrencies, surpassing the records of last April. on products that are already trading on Wall Street.

On the other hand, the Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the regulatory body in Spain, warned banks that they will not be able to manage or market ETFs in Spain without prior authorization from the organization.

