Banco Santander is trying to recover 154 million euros for a duplication error that occurred last Christmas day in the United Kingdom.

An apparent computer error caused thousands of people to receive an unexpected surprise financial gift on December 25 when Banco Santander deposited, in a ruling, about 130 million pounds, about 154 million euros in exchange, to thousands of British accounts.

As reported by the CNBC, Banco Santander mistakenly doubled payments to 2,000 UK institutional clients with what their employees received double, but also the suppliers received income superior to the stipulated one. They comment that a total of 75,000 fraudulent transactions occurred in a payment scheduling problem.

Banco Santander, one of the most popular banks, is working around the clock to recover erroneous payments, many of which have ended up in bank accounts managed by rival banks.

“We are sorry that due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate clients have been incorrectly duplicated on recipients’ accounts”, Informs a spokesman for Banco Santander to CNBC.

They add that “none of the clients were left without account access and we are working hard with many banks across the UK to recover duplicate transactions in the next few days”.

Banco Santander has not commented on how companies should explain the second payment to staff, nor has it provided information on how it should be reimbursed.

The bank explains that this process of recovering funds is known as the “bank error recovery process,” and they are already working with the other banks to recover accidental payments from their clients’ accounts.