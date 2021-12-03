Venezuelan citizens who want to cross into their country are transferred from the Simón Bolívar Bridge to the Tienditas Bridge, where they will remain in a shelter in Cúcuta (Colombia). EFE / Alex Pérez / Archive



This Thursday, December 2, the bench of the Democratic Center, the governing party, asked the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, to consider opening the border with Venezuela in the sector that includes the departments of Norte de Santander and Arauca in the northeast of the country .

Through a letter, 33 members of this right-wing community, including the presidential candidate, Óscar Iván Zuluaga, asked the president to make this determination, not only to reactivate pedestrian traffic in this important sector, as governed by currently, but as a measure of a humanitarian and health nature.

“The border crossing urgently requires a commercial opening that implies fluid economic exchange between the countries. We are not talking about a reestablishment of diplomatic relations with the Venezuelan Government, but we are talking about an understanding between regional bi-border peers and Venezuelan and Colombian businessmen directly”Said the signatory congressmen, deputies and councilors.

Likewise, they highlighted the complex economic situation that has arisen in the department of Norte de Santander for several years, which was exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and restrictive measures, which is why, they argued, a gradual opening for the passage of cargo and merchandise through the “Tienditas International Bridge”, which communicates with the border country.

In this sense, they highlighted that the border between the department of La Guajira and Paraguachón has been open for a few months, representing an important flow of goods during the day, which encourages this sector to maintain a permanent economic flow that has allowed relief to the finances of merchants and entrepreneurs in this area.

“In view of the need to To continue promoting the reactivation, taking advantage of the measures of the Government of President Iván Duque in this matter and the beginning of the Christmas season, in which the commercial exchange between the two countries increases, we respectfully request that you present a gradual opening plan promptly”, Indicated the signatories.

Oscar Iván Zuluaga He was the winner of controversial internal polls of militants to represent the Democratic Center party as the only candidate for the 2022 presidential elections. He repeats his aspiration after having passed to the second round in 2014. For now, it is expected that he will enter into consultation with other political forces related to Uribism.

During the announcement a tribute was paid to Carlos Holmes Trujillo, former ambassador and former defense minister who died of covid-19. The party pointed out that he should be a candidate this year to carry the party’s flags.

The polls that erected Oscar Iván Zuluaga as the presidential candidate of Democratic Center They did not stop causing controversy among the militants, even among the critics, of the party. Not even revealing the results of the measurement reduced the situation, because the accounts did not give and when adding the results of each of the candidates, they totaled 101.

