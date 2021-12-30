“If there is inflation, it affects everyone and the humble people are more affected, that happened throughout the neoliberal period, increases to the minimum wage, always remained below inflation,” said the president.

Respect for the autonomy of the Mexican central bank has been questioned in view of the fact that the current Governing Board already has three members who were proposed by the current representative of the Executive, the deputy governors: Gerardo Esquivel, Galia Borja and Jonathan Heath, in addition to the next governor: Victoria Rodríguez Ceja.

“One way they have to control inflation is that they decide to raise or lower the interest rate, if there is inflation, if it is controlled, lower the interest rate, investment is being stimulated, because money costs less, those decisions do not they have to do with the government, if it goes up or down, they are decisions of the Bank of Mexico, its advisers, its president for next year are the ones who are going to decide and we are always going to respect ”, he asserted.

The representative of the Executive said that the government would like the institution to also promote economic growth, “because inflation can be controlled, but if there is no growth, there is no progress either (…) it is an issue that we would like to see, but we only have an opinion” added.

Victoria Rodríguez Ceja added that the central bank has a very solid team that contributes to Banxico’s mandate, which benefits the most vulnerable.