The Banco Azteca app has registered failures and the error has been displayed on networks, where Ricardo Salinas only had to make two simple movements to give the order to solve it.

This act has become a curious incident of how the businessman makes decisions and how important it has become for his universe of companies that he owns, his activity on social networks, where he has become very popular.

The case is also relevant, because when these types of failures are registered in platforms that compete with the Salinas bank, the businessman takes the opportunity to mock and promote the services of his company.

An app in trouble

Ricardo Salinas has only had to show on Twitter the Audit accounts of Grupo Salinas and the customer service of Banco Azteca, to give the order to solve the failures that the crash of the Banco Azteca app has presented.

The fact is a tremendous reminder of how challenging it has become to maintain the operation of a banking app and the challenge that exists in being able to solve it, at least in communication when you face criticism in networks for failures in its operation.

Something that we cannot lose sight of is the movement that Salinas has made, where by taking two simple accounts on social networks it ends up becoming an executive order to which the managers of these offices must be attentive, confirming the management role of a CEO, that today is carried out through social networks.

The value of social networks is growing without a doubt and this importance is due in large part to the influence it has on consumers and not only that, in the ability with which it manages to highlight actions in the market, in which creativity is the rule.

CEO activism

Beyond the CEO activism that has become a topic today, what is crucial to understand is how this active participation of senior managers is taking place on social media.

In these platforms we are witnessing a series of movements, with interesting bets that end up transforming the market and from this perspective ends up patenting a very interesting exercise where it is not only about pronouncements through networks, but orders that have implications for the direction of the companies that these personalities lead, making their talent management public.

Social media marketing applied to the organization

Social media marketing has a very important area of ​​study, which is to innovate in the way in which the consumer is understood and from this task the way in which the role of platforms in the operation of a company ends up being addressed

What is interesting to address in this sense is how to achieve greater scope in the transcendence of a brand and the innovation in it, determining guidelines that manage to create influence in networks and, most importantly, build better operating resources with the help of digital.

