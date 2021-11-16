Balmuda and Kyocera team up to make smartphones

It is more and more frequent for companies from different business segments to venture into other niches seeking to diversify their possibilities of obtaining income.

As more and more companies enter the electric car business, there are also others that are advancing in the manufacture of smartphones.

An example comes this Tuesday, November 16, from Japan, where a company that manufactures exclusively designed home appliances has announced its first smartphone.

The company is called Balmuda, and the device is a small smartphone with a 4.9-inch screen and, as published by 9to5Google, with an appearance reminiscent of the HTC One X that was launched almost 10 years ago.

Balmuda is known for specializing in the design of luxury appliances in Japan, but has been venturing into other business segments. Already in May 2021 he had advanced that he was about to attempt a foray into the smartphone market before the end of 2021.

As it did? Balmuda materializes this proposal in alliance with an old telephone manufacturer from the beginning of the century, Kyocera.

The Balmuda Phone It is an Android device, which has 5G connectivity and supports wireless charging.

It comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a fingerprint sensor.

Works with a processor Snapdragon 765, it has 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a battery capacity of 2500 mAH.

For now, the company said it will only launch the phone in Japan.

The Balmuda and Kyocera pre-sale begins on November 17.

While Balmuda did not say he was going to launch his smartphone in other markets, the company introduced the iconic “The Toaster” in the United States in 2020.

It is not a cheap product, since it costs 330 dollars. That costs the toaster, because the phone is a lot more expensive.

Buying the unit unlocked for any carrier, it costs 104,800 yen (about US $ 920).

Likewise, it must be said that in both cases you are paying for the design and for the user experience. Clearly these “style” products are not aimed at anyone who wants a mainstream Android model.