Ballon d'Or | Alexia Putellas, a life of overcoming to reach the top



11/29/2021 at 9:30 PM CET



Who was going to tell that seven-year-old girl who played on dirt pitches that today she would have the Ballon d’Or in her hands?

Twenty years ago, Alexia putellas (Mollet del Vallés, February 4, 1994) put on his football boots for the first time and no longer took them off. It was in the boys team of his town, in Mollet, where he never finished being at ease. Thanks to Jaume and Elisabet, his parents, he looked for a female team and he signed up for CE Sabadell.

He defended his shield in the same team as his former FC Barcelona teammate, Vicky losada. At that time there was only one female team in the Harlequin club and she was the smallest of all her teammates. He played four seasons with Sabadell until Barça noticed her.

The first steps as a blaugrana

For a season, Alexia was in the lower categories of the club that he considered ‘his’. I was a fan since I was little Saviola, Riquelme, Ronaldinho, Eto’o and Messi, who he was going to cheer on at the Camp Nou.

Alexia Putellas at the Camp Nou | Instagram

Changes for the better

However, he did not stand out at FC Barcelona and signed for Espanyol when I was just 12 years old. Back then, the Blue and Whites were living their golden age in women’s football. The club was one of the benchmarks at the state level and they fought, every year, for the conquest of La Liga and the Copa de la Reina. Alexia stood out in the lower categories of the parakeet team and debuted, with 16 years with the first team.

Alexia Putellas winning a title with Espanyol | Raise UD

Young, talented and with a golden left foot, Mollet’s was aimed to be one of the revelations of women’s football. So it was normal for him to draw the attention of other Spanish teams and the lower categories of the national team. He left the city of Barcelona and went to Valencia for the military, one year, in the ranks of Levante UD.

Without a doubt, at the ‘granota’ club He stood out again: he scored 15 goals in just 34 games who played in La Liga. She was the revelation player of the 11/12 season and Barça, which was precisely betting on the female team, building a solid project with a future, wanted to count on her services.

Alexia Putellas playing in the ranks of Levante UD | Raise UD

Back home

Before returning to Barcelona, ​​with his family and with the team of his life, Alexia lived one of the hardest episodes of his life: the sudden loss of his father Jaume. He had supported her in all her decisions, he was in the stands in every game her daughter played, he was her biggest critic and her right eye. Jaume’s passion for football made -even more- an impression on her and transferred her to the pitch.

With no one to stop her, Alexia began to forge her football career in 2012 and at the age of 18 with the Barça shirt. He quickly adapted to the team and the club’s values. In that first season she already stood out in the middle of the field, especially in the Queen’s Cup, where she was chosen as the best player in the semifinals.

The following seasons, Alexia grew up together with the FC Barcelona project. Little by little, the results of so much effort came. In October 2017, against Santa Teresa, he put on the bracelet for the first time.

Professional and recognized

Barça was also gaining prominence in Europe until in 2019 they managed to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League. They lost 1-4 to Olympique de Lyon and Alexia hung – and did not take off – the silver medal. The tears she shed in Budapest gave her the strength to last year be the key piece that pushed Barça to win the Treble.With the Cup, the League and the Champions under his arm, Alexia became a benchmark, also, in Europe. Quality, humility and football. Three words that define it perfectly. To this day, since his return to Barcelona in 2012, the captain has played 364 games and scored a total of 157 goals (118 in the League, 12 in the Champions League, 16 in the Queen’s Cup, 3 in the Spanish Super Cup and 8 in the Catalunya Cup).

Today, the day that marks the 122nd anniversary of the birth of the club of his life, Alexia Putellas is crowned the Queen of football with the conquest of the Ballon d’Or.

Perhaps no one would have told that seven-year-old girl that she would get here, but from heaven they encouraged her to never stop trying.