Adam White, president and founding CEO of digital assets company Bakkt, will leave the firm after three years.

In a post Thursday on Twitter, White He said that the next week would mark his departure from Bakkt, where he served as chief operating officer and president. White joined Bakkt after leaving Coinbase in 2018, where he served as Vice President and General Manager. The Bakkt president did not reveal what his next move would be, or whether he would continue to work in the crypto space.

“I loved working at the intersection of crypto + markets, it’s good to see the industry find the balance between innovation and regulation.”White said. “There is still a lot of work to be done here, but I have never been more optimistic about the future.”

Launched in 2018 by the Intercontinental Exchange, or ICE, Bakkt has apparently had a slower rollout than many expected in space. The platform initially targeted institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies before switching to retail-focused applications and institution-oriented Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts.. Additionally, the firm’s leadership has changed hands regularly, with CEOs ranging from PayPal veteran Mike Blandina, former United States Senator Kelly Loeffler and ICE executive David Clifton.

In October, Bakkt went public with a merger through a special purpose acquisition company, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange at the BKKT ticker for $ 9.45 at launch and rose to more than $ 30 by the end of that month. At press time, BKKT’s stock is trading at $ 9.06.

