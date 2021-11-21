The world of the waffle is more complex than it seems, as we already verified when delving into its origin, versions and variants. Whether they are the traditional Belgian ones, with baker’s yeast, or the typical American ones rich in butter and sugar, we know that they are not very light, but we can prepare more nutritious alternatives such as this recipe with pumpkin and oats, and also using molds for the oven or microwave.





The pumpkin puree can be prepared in the oven, which will give us a more intense flavor result, or by cooking it in the microwave; In any case, we recommend taking advantage to do more and have reservations for other recipes, even to freeze. It will give us a sweet touch to the dough of these waffles that, in any case, are not sweet per se, since we have dispensed with adding alternative sweeteners to enhance the vegetables and spices.

Lékué – Set 2 Silicone Molds for Waffles.

You can add a little liquid sweetener suitable for cooking if you prefer waffles with a sweet tooth, or add some homemade date paste, always being aware that it is still a caloric sweetener. We have not tried to make them in a traditional metal waffle iron although we suppose that they would also come out even better, with the tastier and more toasted exterior.

Arrange the pumpkin puree with the eggs, milk and vanilla in a bowl and mix lightly. Add the other ingredients and beat a little more until you have a homogeneous dough without dry lumps. Add a little cooking-safe liquid sweetener for a sweeter dough. Cover and let stand while the oven is preheated to 200ºC, without air. Spread the dough in a suitable baking dish; Depending on their size or how thick we want the waffles, we will have 3-4 units. Bake for about 15-20 minutes, until when you click in the center of the dough with a toothpick, it comes out clean. Wait a couple of minutes out of the oven before carefully unmolding them and letting them cool slightly on a wire rack or serve immediately. Read: Baked noodles with shiitake and chicken. Easy, simple and delicious cooking recipe If you prefer more crunchy, return to the oven for a few more minutes, already removed from the mold. To do them at microwave, also use a suitable silicone mold and heat at maximum power for 4-6 minutes.

With what to accompany pumpkin and oatmeal waffles

To maintain the idea that we have healthier and more nutritious waffles than traditional waffles, it is best to opt for accompaniments such as fresh fruit, yogurt or cheese and cinnamon, etc. A simple compote or sauce of red fruits or quince, cooked with a light syrup with little sugar or honey can add a sweeter point without being too cloying, and we can also give it a juicier point with fresh orange or mandarin juice.

If we prefer something more chocolatey, we can heat a little milk or water with cocoa and vanilla until we obtain a kind of thick syrup, or melt a few ounces of sugar-free or high-cocoa chocolate. Those who prefer a more energetic supplement can opt for natural peanut butter or tahini, which are also very tasty combined with some cocoa or dark chocolate.

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | How to make homemade waffles: recipe for basic dough for waffle maker or oven (and with what to accompany them)

Directly to the Palate | How To Make Keto Waffles Or “Chaffles”: The Ideal Protein Recipe For Low Carb Diets