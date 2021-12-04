As the main dish of our Christmas lunches and dinners, fish is always a great option, as long as we do not load it with unhealthy add-ons such as sauces or excessive masses. Salmon is not usually missing at the party tables, but if instead of using it smoked we opt for fresh loins, we will make better use of its nutritional benefits and avoid complications in the kitchen.

It is easy to find clean ingots or loins already clean and ready to cook in portions; to give them a more special touch we just have to paint them with a creamy dressing and cover them with a crust of dried fruits, which will give flavor and a rich contrast of textures. If you don’t like pistachios, use walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, or a mixture of all.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Dry the salmon fillets with kitchen paper and allow to warm. Cut the peeled shallots into fine julienne strips or feathers and put as a base in a baking dish lightly greased with oil and a little salt. Bake the shallots until they start to be tender. Meanwhile, mix the mustard with the oil, the lemon juice and the honey, and season. Paint the salmon fillets with this mixture and batter in the pistachios combined with sesame, or spread them directly with your hands or a spoon, pressing gently to adhere. Carefully arrange the fish on top of the shallots, pour over the dish with a splash of white wine and bake. raising the temperature to 200ºC about 8-10 minutes, until the salmon is just right.

With what to accompany the baked salmon

To complete this baked salmon dish We only need a garnish to taste, preferably seasonal vegetables, thinking that by Christmas we will have already had the occasional appetizer and we will probably indulge ourselves with dessert. Some green beans steamed and lightly sautéed, or cooked in the oven, are a good option; We can also add some homemade mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes or steamed baby potatoes.

