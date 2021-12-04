Baked oatmeal: easy recipe for a healthy breakfast

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare baked oatmeal in a simple way so that you can make healthy breakfasts and snacks loaded with nutrients.

Last update: 04 December, 2021

Oats are one of the best cereals in existence, since it has a large amount of essential nutrients inside. In addition, it is capable of providing soluble fiber, a key element for the health of the microbiota. We are going to show you a way to prepare it that you surely did not know: baked oatmeal.

Note that It is essential to plan a nutritious breakfast. At that time of day, you have to flee from industrial ultra-processed products because they have empty calories and inflammatory substances inside. Fresh, higher quality food should always be prioritized.

Ingredients to prepare baked oats

To be able to prepare an exquisite baked oatmeal for breakfast or a snack, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of ground oats.

2 dessert spoons of peanut butter.

1 teaspoon of baking powder.

1 pinch of ground cinnamon.

Half mashed banana.

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Sweetener to taste.

Half a cup of milk.

Almonds or walnuts to taste.

Red fruits to taste.

Coconut oil.

Baked oatmeal is a simple recipe that will do you wonders for breakfast or a snack.

In the case of choosing to add sweetener among the ingredients, it is always positive to choose a good quality one. The best is stevia, since it is a natural compound that is not very aggressive with the bacteria that make up the microbiota. Its impact on the physiology of the body will be slight.

Step by step of baked oatmeal

Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl; that is, ground oats, baking powder, and ground cinnamon. Add the peanut butter, mashed banana, vanilla extract, and milk. Stir everything well until you get a result with a homogeneous texture. At this point, you can add a little sweetener, although this is optional. Once all the ingredients are well integrated, place the dough in one or more baking molds greased with coconut oil. Put some chopped nuts and red fruits on top, and place the container in the oven for 15 minutes at 170 degrees Celsius. Time passed, remove the oatmeal and let it cool before consuming. It can be eaten at room temperature, although it is also possible to put it in the fridge for a while to enjoy it cold.

Benefits of baked oatmeal

The inclusion of baked oatmeal in the regular diet carries a series of health benefits that we are going to discuss. However, it is essential to ensure that the pattern is balanced from the energy point of view. Otherwise, negative weight gain could be experienced in the medium term.

Improves intestinal transit

The first thing to highlight about oats is its fiber content. This substance have demonstrated help reduce constipation. Increase the volume of the fecal bolus, which results in greater activation of the mechanoreceptors in the tube and thus causes more intense peristaltic movements.

On the other hand, a portion of the fiber ferments internally and serves as an energy substrate for the bacteria that make up the microbiota. This effect stimulates the microbial density, which reduces the incidence of many complex digestive or inflammatory diseases.

Provides quality energy

Oats are a source of complex carbohydrates long chain. These are essential for the practice of intense exercise, especially when doing maximum strength or power work. On the one hand, they keep blood glucose levels stable. On the other, they ensure the correct filling of glycogen stores and thus delay the onset of fatigue.

Oatmeal contains fiber, a substance that generates satiety.

However, in order for glycogen to be synthesized efficiently, carbohydrates must be combined with a dose of protein, as stated by one research published in the journal Nutrients. For this reason, nuts are fundamental at a nutritional level in the preparation of baked oats.

Helps control appetite

The fiber in oats is a key element to stimulate proper appetite control, according to a study published in the journal European Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Also proteins and fats are essential for the feeling of satiety to appear and thus ensure that the nutritional pattern generates sufficient adherence to be maintained over time.

Stimulates muscle gains

Carbohydrates are nutrients that activate the anabolic pathways of metabolism. For this reason, they must be consumed in sufficient quantities when the objective is to promote muscle gains.

In this case, it would be necessary to generate an energy surplus that is accompanied by a correct strength training. If the protein intake is optimal, you will build muscle progressively.

Baked oatmeal can be an excellent snack for those who They aim to increase the amount of lean mass in the body. It could even be consumed before going to sleep under this context in order to increase the nutrient content of the diet and stimulate protein synthesis during sleep.

Make baked oatmeal at home

As you have seen, it is really easy to prepare baked oatmeal at home. This is a delicious recipe packed with essential nutrients of the highest quality. It can be included in the context of a balanced and varied diet with the aim of improving health. It is even especially effective in promoting muscle gains in the context of exercise.

Now, keep in mind that to stay healthy not only is it enough to optimize your diet. Practicing physical activity will also be essential, but you also have to promote other good habits such as regular exposure to sunlight and a correct night’s rest. In this way, homeostasis is favored internally and inflammatory and oxidative mechanisms are prevented from being promoted.

It might interest you …