It is not a secret that Spider-man It has a large following around the world, which makes it a popular franchise and already has several movies, video games and merchandise about Spider-Man.

Taking advantage of the fact that the successful film of Spider-man: No Way Home and that the existence of the multiverse of which they revealed a little more about it in said delivery.

There are several theories that present us with the possible case, where it is believed that the idea that Mary jane watson, in some multiverse it could have been her who had been stung for the spider that gave powers to our arachnid friend.

Having that reference on the table, we find ourselves in Instagram A photo that has left us wondering how interesting that idea would be, and in more or less how it would be that this beautiful redhead could look in the iconic superhero costume.

The beautiful girl called Beke Jacoba, shows us in this photograph with long, abundant and red hair, with the arachnid costume fitted on her body, highlighting each of her curves, which are highlighted by her already known sensual gaze.

This is the case, the beautiful and very attractive cosplayer tells us through a simple but incredible photo of australian origin, who will really leave your head freaking out and waiting for more.

The photo was taken on a balcony, where the beautiful girl shows that she does not need to pose a lot for the camera, since, with this simple photo, it is simply captivating.

We hope to continue revealing deliveries like this soon.

We know that this version of the arachnid has been to your liking, expect new versions of this beautiful cosplayer soon.