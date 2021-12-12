The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, acknowledged that the social programs promoted by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador have generated a positive impact on families, before this he promised that next year these federal support will be expanded in the state.

Specifically, he mentioned support for disabled, women, older adults and “for those who have less”Said the governor during López Obrador’s press conference in Baja California on the occasion of his tour of states with the highest crime incidence.

Marina del Pilar also thanked AMLO for his support for the payment of pensions and back wages for the entity’s teaching staff, as well as the investment in infrastructure and vaccine distribution, “love with love pays.”

He added that they are working on the issue of security to guarantee peace and tranquility in Baja California.

Regarding the same topic, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval, mentioned that the state occupies the second position of intentional homicides nationwide and that human trafficking and kidnapping show an increase.

He announced that for 2022-2023 there is a National Guard development plan already approved by AMLO, in which it is considering creating five more companies: 2 in Ensenada, 1 in Mexicali, 1 in Tecate and 1 in Tijuana, as well as in each of its places a battalion coordination.

AMLO LAUNCHES AGAINST VIDEOGAMES

For its part, President López Obrador backed Marina del Pilar and again lashed out at violent video games.

“Those Nintendo games pure violence, let’s start to analyze that because they go unnoticed, like at night, but they are toxic, harmful, violent contents, “said AMLO.

This statement was after expressing his condolences for the death of the actress, Carmen Salinas, whom he recognized for his support in the violation and for referring to a photo of her with Chabelo.

“Chabelo is an institution, notice what a difference that our children got up to see Chabelo, I don’t know why I have to see this now, I mean it in a respectful way, those Nintendo games pure violence,” he said.

AMLO announced that, on December 16, he will meet with governors in Villahermosa, Tabasco, to discuss issues related to civil protection, the approval of the annual national public security plan and the promotion of a universal pension for people with disabilities.

The National Conference of Governors (Conago) It will meet that day and the president will participate at the end of the meeting.

