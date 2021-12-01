The work carried out in recent weeks and the list of entries -dorsals- for the Dakar 2022 left little room for doubt, but the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team has officially presented its project for the 44th edition of the toughest rally-raid in the world. With the Spanish Cristina Gutiérrez out of the equation, the structure linked to Prodrive has confirmed that will compete with three BRX Hunter T1 + units piloted by Sébastien Lobe, Nani Roma and ‘Orly’ Terranova. Although the team did not compete in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge due to an incident in the previous tests, the structure hopes to have everything ready to take the start with the three units of its 4×4 under T1 + regulations at the start of the Dakar on April 1. January.

The new BRX Hunter T1 + was born as a direct evolution of the car with which Sébastien Loeb and Nani Roma competed in the Dakar 2021. A vehicle that increases its width from 2 to 2.3 meters, in addition to having a suspension travel that has also grown from 280 to 350 mm. Lastly, the tires go from 32 inches to 37 inches with a 17-inch rim. And with these credentials the three BRX Hunter T1 + will fight to surprise in the next Dakar by the hand of the three crews formed by Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin, Nani Roma and Álex Haro and ‘Orly’ Terranova and Dani Oliveras. Three pairs of guarantees that promise to give a lot of war.

«I have a very good feeling with the new car. We have tested in all types of terrain and conditions. With the new larger tires, we were able to maintain speed in the rockier and rougher areas, but with less risk of punctures. We have to work on navigation, as this will once again be very important in Saudi Arabia, “he said. Sebastien loeb. Sensations that in turn share Nani Rome: «I have completed almost 2,000 kilometers on the new T1 + between Wales and Dubai. With the new larger tires, the car can cross terrain that the previous T1 would find more difficult to overcome. Of course, the car is bigger and heavier with the same engine, so in the end we are faster in some areas, but slower in others».