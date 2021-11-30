Mora Basilotta, one of the three founders of fashion brand Fracking Design, holds a backpack made from plastic burlap bags used to contain sand in the Vaca Muerta shale formation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 24, 2021. Photo taken on November 24, 2021. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

By Lucila Sigal

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) – An Argentine fashion brand has found a new source of inspiration – and materials – in an unexpected location: plastic burlap bags discarded in the huge Vaca Muerta shale formation, which the firm reuses to make shoes, bags and other leather goods.

Vaca Muerta is one of the biggest energy bets in Argentina, but the pollution produced by the extraction of gas and oil added to the subsequent use of fuel raises a question mark among environmentalists.

Sand is one of the main components for the extraction of unconventional hydrocarbons, known as “fracking”, and it is transferred in bags of resistant plastic burlap, which for the most part is not recycled but burned, releasing greenhouse gases that they pollute the planet.

“A well uses approximately between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of sand, this is equivalent to 26,500 bags (‘big bags’),” Ornella Basilotta, a 40-year-old clothing designer, who, together with her sisters Carla and Mora, is promoting the project in which they work with firms such as Shell, YPF and Pampa Energía.

The three sisters, who previously owned a clothing brand, met the Vaca Muerta field by chance while traveling through Patagonia in search of goat mohair wool and quickly saw the potential that sandbags had to transform them into fabrics for their products. They were immediately trained in sustainable development and the environment.

Vaca Muerta, located in the province of Neuquén, more than 1,000 kilometers from Buenos Aires, is one of the largest shale formations in the world, although its development has been delayed due to difficulties in obtaining the multi-million dollar investments necessary for its exploitation.

TRIPLE IMPACT

“Fracking Design” (www.frackingdesign.com) aims to carry out a sustainable business both environmentally, socially and economically.

“40 families are involved in the entire production chain and we have recycled 9,300 meters of this plastic burlap, which is equivalent to 1,100 trees that are needed to absorb the carbon dioxide that these pockets would generate if they had been burned,” added the designer.

“In addition to mitigating the carbon footprint, which is our main purpose, we promote fair work and inclusion, and we actually mitigate the informality of our own industry, which is fashion, which is one of the most questioned industries in as for the social, “said Basilotta.

Many of its products are exhibited in the design store of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (MALBA), they are sold all over the world through its website and they return to the oil companies transformed as corporate gifts.

While the firm began working with oil firms, it is now expanding to other industries seeking to transform their waste. It also plans to expand the type of products they manufacture because of the potential that such a resistant material provides.

“We have an armed circuit where we receive approximately 500 bags per month due to the demand we have (…) Today we use 10% of what a (oil) well generates. In other words, we have a lot of work ahead of us to continue growing that metric, “concluded Basilotta.

(Lucila Sigal Report; Edited by Nicolás Misculin)