Bad vibes: What will the relationship between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange be like in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home?

In an interview, the actor who plays Spider-man, Tom holland, explained how the relationship between Doctor Strange and Peter parker in the next movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Find out the details in this note!

Almost a month after the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we continue to hear news and details of the movie. It was recently the poster he released Sony Pictures, where we saw a little of the Green Goblin, and now it’s about how the relationship between Spider-man and Doctor Strange. Tom holland, who gives life to our arachnid friend, told Total Film that Peter parker and Stephen Strange They are not going to be as friendly as we think.

The first time we saw this pair was in Avengers: Infinity War, as they fought side by side with the Avengers to destroy Thanos, as in Avengers: Endgame. In these films we saw that they were teammates, but we thought that as the story progressed, in Spider-Man: No Way Home the relationship was going to escalate to friendship at least.

About this, Tom holland explained: “It is a very different relationship from Tony Stark with Peter parker. I would not consider Doctor Strange as a mentor in this movie, he’s more of a colleague. ” In addition, he clarified that now Spider-man is considered “a more powerful and serious Avenger”, something that Doctor Strange notes and makes me treat you as an equal. From what the actor says, as the movie progresses, the relationship between them will break down. “They do not become enemies, but they are definitely not friends,” he clarified. Holland.

In addition, he added that it is a very interesting and fun relationship: “Spider-Man and Doctor Strange they are a great mix, they look good on screen and the balance between them is very funny. “

“Spider-man he always wants to please everyone and make them happy, and in this situation this is not the case ”, he commented Tom holland. As we well know, in the next movie of Sony Pictures and Marvel we will see how Peter asks for help from Dr. Strange so that he makes the world forget that he is Spider-man, since that not only hurts him, but also his friends and family. Classic Peter parker, wanting to protect and help as many people as possible.

Regarding the relationship between the actors, we can say that, from what he expressed Holland, it’s very good: “(Benedict Cumberbatch) He’s a nice guy, I worked with him many times and always enjoyed him. It is a joy and pleasure to work with him ”.

The surprise that Spider-Man and Doctor Strange not friends in this movie maybe it could be because of what we saw in the trailer, when Peter intervenes in the spell he tries to cast Strange for the world to forget the identity of Spider-man. It could be that their relationship has not improved since they altered the stability of space-time or we also remember that in a moment Doctor Strange tells Parker that his problem is that he tries to live two different lives.

In short, there are many reasons why this relationship is not as we expect it, but let’s bear in mind that we are about to get fully into the multiverse and the possibilities are endless. To know for sure all this we will have to wait for it to be released Spider-Man: No Way home on December 16 and see in detail how their relationship evolves (or not).

