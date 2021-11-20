Bad news: if you wanted to play the cooperative campaign of Halo Infinite, this game mode will continue until May 2022

The release date of the new installment of Halo Infinite. Recall that Xbox delayed the return of Master Chief due to the criticism received when he released the gameplay at the presentation of the Xbox Series X / S.

We were already able to test the first missions and you can see everything new about Halo Infinite in the following video:

When we can finally get our hands on the new delivery of Halo, both the cooperative campaign as the mode Forge they will not be available to play, they will be integrated later with an update.

When can we play the cooperative campaign and Forge mode in Halo Infinite?

Photo: Xbox

In a interview, the creative head of Halo Infinite, Joseph Staten stated that these game modes will be available until the second season. The first season will run until May 2022.

Game mode Forge It will take even longer to arrive, as it is planned for the third season, although these estimates may vary depending on different factors that are prioritized after the launch of Halo Infinite.

“We don’t want to commit to exact release dates, we are testing in beta and there could be other priorities,” Staten stated, so the mid-year estimate seems accurate.

Everything seems to indicate that the beta version of the multiplayer is going quite well, however the development team wants to take the time necessary to deliver something really good and that works well.

Photo: Xbox

We recall again that the delay of Halo Infinite It was beneficial, so we hope that this new delay in a game mode is just as good to be able to enjoy a first-rate product.

For now, we have no choice but to wait for next December 8 to be able to enjoy again the adventures of Master Chief in Halo Infinite.