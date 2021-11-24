The impact of mining on the environment has led some countries to position themselves against this practice. The last to do so was Sweden, a nation that draws almost all its energy from renewable sources.

The director of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and the director of the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency have announced that the use of energy by miners may render the country unable to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Between April and August of this year, energy consumption related to bitcoin mining increased by “several hundred percent“, coming to represent now the consumption of electricity equivalent to 200,000 households.

In an open letter, the heads of Sweden’s top financial and environmental regulators They called for cryptocurrency mining to be banned throughout the European Union, both ethereum and bitcoin.

In recent months, the Nordic countries have seen an increase in cryptocurrency mining, as producers, attracted by lower energy prices and the relative abundance of renewable electricity, flee China, now a country enemy of the sector.

The growth of cryptocurrency mining carries an opportunity cost, according to Thedéen and Risinger, as Sweden’s renewable energy is diverted from industrial, transportation, and domestic uses and into Bitcoin and other tokens.

According to Swedish regulators, it is possible to drive an electric car for 1.8 million kilometers (44 times the circumference of the Earth) using the same energy it takes to mine a single bitcoin, and 900 bitcoins are mined every day.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let's see what they are used for.

As we can see, despite the fact that many miners justify their activity with the fact that the energy they use is of renewable origin, we must understand that if we use this energy to mine we are taking it away from much more licit uses, since renewable energy has grown but not enough yet.

Until we reach the goal of zero emissions, mining is going to pose an environmental problem, which only contributes to Climate Change and that it does not contribute anything of value beyond a few people who profit from it.