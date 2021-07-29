The BBC has finally confirmed one of television’s worst-kept secrets: Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall leave. Doctor who

The duo have been in charge of the Tardis since 2017 and will be leaving BBC Studios’ iconic sci-fi franchise next year. Before leaving, they will bring fans Season 13 this fall and three specials in 2022, the last of which will mark the end of the Thirteenth Doctor Who.

Jodie Whittaker will be remembered as the first woman to play the Time Lord, bringing warmth and comedy to the role. His departure has long been speculated and is in line with his predecessors, including David Tennant and Matt Smith, who also completed three seasons before moving on to other projects.

Whittaker was cast by Chibnall, who took over from Steven Moffat as showrunner for the series four years ago. It also brought in Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham), in addition to casting Sacha Dhawan as The Master and Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor, an actress who is rumored to fill the role of the Fourteenth Doctor when Whittaker leaves the series.

This is how Jodie Whittaker and Chirs Chibnall said goodbye

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team that makes it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought into my life.” Whittaker said. “I can’t thank Chris enough for trusting me with his amazing stories. We knew we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from finishing the best job I’ve ever had. “

Chibnall added: “Jodie and I made a pact with each other at the beginning of this once-in-a-lifetime explosion of three seasons and out. So now our turn is over and we will return the keys to the Tardis. Jodie’s magnificent and iconic Doctor has exceeded all of our high expectations. “.

Piers Wenger, BBC drama director, continued: “For the past four years, Chris and Jodie have made Doctor Who history and their time on the show is indelibly marked in our memories. From Rosa Parks to Ascension of the Cybermen, Chris and Jodie have given Doctor Who some of their most exhilarating and moving moments to date and we are beyond excited to see what they have in store for us in the new series this fall. “.

The first of next year’s specials will screen on New Years Day, while it will be followed by a second episode in the spring. Whittaker’s Farewell to the Tardis will air in autumn 2022 and will be part of the BBC’s centennial celebrations. The series is co-produced by BBC America in the US.