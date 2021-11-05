More provinces in China are fighting coronavirus outbreaks. MORE than at any other time since the Covid-19 first emerged in Wuhan in 2019.

China COVID: Officials Say They Are Committed To Maintaining A Covid Zero Approach

Despite the spread, officials say they are committed to maintaining a Covid Zero approach. Which leads to extreme measures when a case is detected.

Although subsequent outbreaks have registered a higher total number of cases, this outbreak has spread further, to 19 of the 31 provinces in China. More than half the country. Which have reported cases since the outbreak began in mid-October, according to the National Health Commission of China.

On Wednesday, that Commission reported 93 new symptomatic cases, the highest daily count in three months. About 500 cases have been reported across the country since the outbreak began, according to the state tabloid Global Times.

Even a handful of cases, it is considered a serious threat

The number may seem small compared to other countries in the West, many of which still report tens of thousands of cases each day. But it’s huge for China, which has stuck to its “zero covid” approach. Which includes strict border controls and lengthy quarantines for international arrivals.

This approach, which aims to eradicate the virus completely within China’s borders. It means that even a handful of cases are considered a serious threat.

Chinese authorities say they are committed to maintaining their Zero COVID approach. Even though the outbreaks are accelerating, spreading even further and evading many of the measures that previously controlled the pathogen.

The country is trusted to contain the current outbreak in a month

The drastic responses needed to eliminate the Delta variant have led to several countries that had been seeking elimination of the coronavirus. Including Singapore and Australia, to shift focus and instead rely on high vaccination rates to be able to live with the virus as an endemic disease.

China’s top health expert Zhong Nanshan is confident that the country can contain the current outbreak within a month, according to an interview with state media CGTN.

Opening the country and allowing the pathogen to spread would result in an even higher cost

Despite the global trend for countries to learn to live with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Zhong, who has helped the government quell many outbreaks since the pandemic began, defended China’s approach, which has been criticized by its impact on the economy.

While the restrictions necessary to control the virus are costly, opening up the country and allowing the pathogen to spread would translate into an even higher cost, he stressed.

So far, more than 600 locally transmitted infections have been recorded in 19 of 31 provinces in the most recent outbreak in the world’s second-largest economy.

